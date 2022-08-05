Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.59.

Invesco Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 32.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $13,307,647.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Articles

