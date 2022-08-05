Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,134.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.5% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 96,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,221 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $331.19. 9,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,725. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.59 and its 200 day moving average is $324.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

