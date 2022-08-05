Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Purchases 260 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 454,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,703,000 after purchasing an additional 32,461 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 16.4% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 580.1% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.04.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

