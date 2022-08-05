Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $87.05. The stock had a trading volume of 91,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,608,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $220.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

