Revain (REV) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Revain (REV) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. Revain has a market cap of $98.94 million and approximately $558,847.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Revain has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Revain coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,313.83 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003988 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003766 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00130705 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033315 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00064600 BTC.
Revain Coin Profile
REV is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org.
Revain Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.
