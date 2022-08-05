Reviewing DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL)

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Rating) and DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Janel and DoorDash, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A DoorDash 0 10 13 1 2.63

DoorDash has a consensus price target of $135.90, suggesting a potential upside of 69.27%. Given DoorDash’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DoorDash is more favorable than Janel.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Janel has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DoorDash has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Janel and DoorDash’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janel $146.42 million 0.28 $5.20 million $6.39 5.95 DoorDash $4.89 billion 5.77 -$468.00 million ($1.53) -52.48

Janel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DoorDash. DoorDash is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Janel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of DoorDash shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of DoorDash shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Janel and DoorDash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel 2.86% 40.57% 6.58% DoorDash -9.97% -11.29% -8.02%

About Janel

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Logistics, Manufacturing, and Life Sciences. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for various industries, such as chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immuno-reagents for biomedical research; provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists; and produces products for other life science companies on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc. operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Palo Alto Delivery Inc. and changed its name to DoorDash, Inc. in 2015. DoorDash, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

