Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Trading Up 13%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) shares were up 13% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 30,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,114,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVMD shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Revolution Medicines Stock Up 12.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 773.42% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $8,502,995.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,104,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,358,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Lorence H. Kim purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 419,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $8,502,995.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,104,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,358,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 10.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 62,564 shares in the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $74,710,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 558.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 152,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

