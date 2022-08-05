Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Cowen

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $51.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.89.

NYSE RVLV traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $27.26. 63,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,615. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.44.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 28,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,476,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,255,000 after purchasing an additional 79,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

