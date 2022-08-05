Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Raymond James

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $51.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Shares of RVLV traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,615. Revolve Group has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1,016.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,968,000 after acquiring an additional 811,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

