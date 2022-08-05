RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $6.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Insider Activity at RF Industries
In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 9,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $61,094.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 521,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,196.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of RF Industries
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Further Reading
