RiverPark Advisors LLC Purchases 11,355 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 2.6% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.57. The company had a trading volume of 579,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,594,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Redburn Partners cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.43.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

