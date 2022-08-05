RiverPark Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,515,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,636,966,000 after buying an additional 31,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $1,013,778,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,275,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BKNG traded down $40.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,925.65. The company had a trading volume of 25,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,448. The company has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 155.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,944.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,151.06.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,586.76.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

