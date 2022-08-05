RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,233 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in RBC Bearings by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,990,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,071.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,320. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROLL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $231.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $250.21.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.91 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

