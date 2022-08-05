RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,363 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Royal Gold worth $9,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,508,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 82,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,893,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,253,000 after buying an additional 621,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,942,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $102.69 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $147.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.07. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RGLD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $158.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

