RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 12.2% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $182,599. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.50. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

