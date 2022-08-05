RMB Capital Management LLC Has $6.22 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,698,000 after buying an additional 1,016,891 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.29.

