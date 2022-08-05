RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,246,000 after acquiring an additional 47,076 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $248.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.42. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

