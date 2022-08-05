RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 31,037 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,037 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 17,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD opened at $77.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

About Steel Dynamics

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.