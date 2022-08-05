RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 498 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IVW stock opened at $69.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.73. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

