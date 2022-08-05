RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 9,524 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,524 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Digimarc worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Digimarc in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Digimarc by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Digimarc in the fourth quarter worth $876,000. Soapstone Management L.P. acquired a new position in Digimarc in the fourth quarter worth $1,282,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Digimarc by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Digimarc to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th.

Shares of DMRC opened at $17.28 on Friday. Digimarc Co. has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 151.69% and a negative return on equity of 66.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter.

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc watermarks, a data carrier that provides a digital identity to media objects; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

