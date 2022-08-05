Robert Kl Clarkson Sells 112,589 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 112,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $602,351.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,025,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.65. 1,965,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $136.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the period. W Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter worth about $99,398,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth about $20,336,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at about $12,819,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

