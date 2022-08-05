Robert Kl Clarkson Sells 112,589 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) CRO Robert Kl Clarkson sold 112,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $602,351.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,025,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Payoneer Global Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.65. 1,965,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $10.84.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $136.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
