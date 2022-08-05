Robert W. Baird Reiterates “$213.00” Price Target for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $209.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

