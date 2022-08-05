Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by MKM Partners from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RBLX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Roblox from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Trading Up 2.0 %

Roblox stock opened at $47.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.98. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 412.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.