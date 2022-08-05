ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.04 Million

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $1.04 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007901 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00237302 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000287 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,413,952,518 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

