Roth Capital Boosts Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Price Target to $160.00

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Lindsay in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.

NYSE LNN opened at $160.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $116.77 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,133,000 after purchasing an additional 104,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lindsay by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,238,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,392,000 after buying an additional 7,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lindsay by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Lindsay by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,618,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 11.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

