Roth Capital Lowers Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) to Neutral

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ring Energy (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.90.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ring Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th.

NYSE:REI opened at $2.59 on Monday. Ring Energy has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $276.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.96.

Ring Energy ( NYSE:REI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $68.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ring Energy will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

