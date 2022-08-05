Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Serco Group (LON:SRP) Price Target to GBX 210

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 205 ($2.51) to GBX 210 ($2.57) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.45) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 170 ($2.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 190.50 ($2.33).

Shares of SRP opened at GBX 171.20 ($2.10) on Friday. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 199 ($2.44). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 178.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 153.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 713.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06.

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 574,897 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.23), for a total transaction of £1,046,312.54 ($1,282,088.64).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

