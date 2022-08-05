Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $294.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.69% from the company’s current price.

CI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.72.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,356. The stock has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $284.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,642 shares of company stock valued at $20,869,065. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cigna

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cigna by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,396,000 after acquiring an additional 162,686 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,242,969,000 after buying an additional 41,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.