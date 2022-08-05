Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.40.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.80. 23,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,057. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.07. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $147.70.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.22%. The company had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $75,009.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Royal Gold by 4.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,328,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 69,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

