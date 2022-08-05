Rune (RUNE) Trading Up 84.8% Over Last 7 Days

Rune (RUNE) traded up 47.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 84.8% higher against the dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $508,218.58 and $16,291.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can now be purchased for $37.60 or 0.00165986 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm.

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

