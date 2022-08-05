Ryerson Holding Co. (RYI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 15th

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Ryerson has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ryerson to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

RYI traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,050. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $44.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.56. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 107.92%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson during the first quarter worth about $104,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

