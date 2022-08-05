Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Ryerson Trading Down 1.2 %

Ryerson stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.33. The company had a trading volume of 262,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,680. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 90.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryerson

Ryerson Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.