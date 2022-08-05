Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (SBRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has a payout ratio of 162.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBRA traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 56,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,234. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.69. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.90 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 1.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

SBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 992,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after acquiring an additional 692,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 34.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 39,170 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 604.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 425,549 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $597,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

