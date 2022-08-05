Safe Market Capitalization Tops $274.49 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, Safe has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $274.49 million and approximately $69,593.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.17 or 0.00056959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

