SafeMoon Inu 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $37,541.00 (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. SafeMoon Inu has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $37,541.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004419 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.71 or 0.00639467 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015860 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00035749 BTC.
SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile
SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu.
SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading
