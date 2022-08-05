Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Releases Earnings Results

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.12) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.10% and a negative net margin of 8,162.17%. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $38.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $47.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 106.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

