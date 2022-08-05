Saito (SAITO) Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Saito (SAITO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 5th. One Saito coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Saito has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Saito has a total market cap of $12.76 million and $670,146.00 worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.17 or 0.00619655 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002200 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015078 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Saito
Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,065,408,547 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial.
