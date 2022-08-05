Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 96,505 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $24,525,000 after buying an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.53, for a total transaction of $435,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,612,077.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,103 shares in the company, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,746,419. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $191.27 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

