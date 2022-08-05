Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

SMM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,413. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $8.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,094 shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $40,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,215,239 shares in the company, valued at $33,553,302.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 343,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,482 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the first quarter valued at $415,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the first quarter valued at $3,618,000.

(Get Rating)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

See Also

