Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SAL opened at $23.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $14.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Salisbury Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $36,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 120.1% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 76,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 41,754 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Further Reading

