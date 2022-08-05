Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.75

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.75 and last traded at $57.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Samsung Electronics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Samsung Electronics alerts:

Samsung Electronics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 3.89.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.