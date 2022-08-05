Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAP. CIBC reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.67.

Shares of SAP traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.44. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$24.61 and a 1-year high of C$37.09.

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.20 billion. Analysts predict that Saputo will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saputo news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,325,254.90. In related news, Director Haig Poutchigian acquired 3,329 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,982.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$236,269.23. Also, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total value of C$998,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,325,254.90.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

