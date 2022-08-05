Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €5.40 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €5.40 ($5.57) target price by UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.35% from the company’s previous close.

SHA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.19) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €6.40 ($6.60) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.19) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €6.30 ($6.49) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.73) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SHA traded down €0.34 ($0.35) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €5.71 ($5.88). The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,745 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.82. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($11.65) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($17.26).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

