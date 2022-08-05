Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €145.00 Price Target at

set a €145.00 ($149.48) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($149.48) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($170.10) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($144.33) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($96.91) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($122.68) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

EPA SU opened at €134.58 ($138.74) on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($66.89) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($78.70). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €121.67 and a 200-day moving average of €135.24.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.