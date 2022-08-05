Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) PT Lowered to €160.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €170.00 ($175.26) to €160.00 ($164.95) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SBGSY. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €135.00 ($139.18) to €145.00 ($149.48) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to €135.00 ($139.18) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €175.00 ($180.41) to €145.00 ($149.48) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Schneider Electric S.E. from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.38.

Shares of SBGSY stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.4592 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

