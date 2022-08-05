Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.92.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Schneider National by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 19,057 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 104,006 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

