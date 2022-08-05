Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 130.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,821 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 23,667,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,047,000 after purchasing an additional 407,988 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,411,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,416,000 after purchasing an additional 915,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,354 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,802,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,182,000 after acquiring an additional 113,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,011,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,075,000 after acquiring an additional 905,366 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,214. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $26.54.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.