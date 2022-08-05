Scotiabank Increases Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$39.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.74% from the stock’s previous close.

HCG has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Home Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$44.86.

TSE:HCG traded down C$0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$26.76. 136,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,053. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.89. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$23.83 and a 12 month high of C$46.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.20.

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$125.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 5.6600003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

