Scotiabank Raises Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$44.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CCJ has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.89.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 207.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $437.25 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 228,912 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Cameco by 3.5% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,532,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Cameco by 6.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,713,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,357,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

