Scotiabank Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$157.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$157.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.69.

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII stock opened at $103.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. TFI International has a 12 month low of $71.63 and a 12 month high of $120.50.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 33.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 5.8% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at about $965,000. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

